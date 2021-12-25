Left Menu

U'khand minister leaves cabinet meeting in huff, fuelling speculation about his resignation

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:26 IST
Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat left a cabinet meeting in a huff on Friday night, triggering speculation that he might resign as a minister.

Sources said Rawat left the meeting as he was angry that a proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar -- his constituency -- was not being cleared by the cabinet.

However, talking to a television news channel, state BJP chief Madan Kaushik dismissed reports of Rawat's resignation as a ''rumour''.

There was also talk about the resignation of BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau. However, his son Gaurav Sharma denied it, saying they were surprised when the news was flashed by some television channels.

Interestingly, Kau received a call from Delhi soon after the speculation surfaced that he went to meet Rawat to dissuade him from resigning as a minister.

Both Rawat and Kau had rebelled against former Uttarakhand chief minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat in 2016 and crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rawat is the forest minister in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet.

