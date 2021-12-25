UP CM pays homage to former PM Vajpayee on eve of birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath paid tributes to the former PM, and said, ''Atalji rose above party lines, and was respected by people from the ruling party and the opposition. His journey of six decades in public life has been without any stain. Politics without principles can have no place in the social life. He never compromised with the values and ideals.'' The Chief Minister also said the traditions of Vajpayee have been emulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is continuously working as a true 'karmayogi' in the interest of the country and for the welfare of its citizens.

On the occasion, he also said Vajpayee was a litterateur, sensitive poet, and his personality and acts continue to inspire everyone.

Poet Kumar Vishvas presented the memories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled 'Atal Ram Sankalp, Apne-Apne Ram', the UP government said in a statement issued here.

