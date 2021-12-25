Left Menu

UP CM pays homage to former PM Vajpayee on eve of birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on the eve of his birth anniversary.Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath paid tributes to the former PM, and said, Atalji rose above party lines, and was respected by people from the ruling party and the opposition.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 00:48 IST
UP CM pays homage to former PM Vajpayee on eve of birth anniversary
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee here on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath paid tributes to the former PM, and said, ''Atalji rose above party lines, and was respected by people from the ruling party and the opposition. His journey of six decades in public life has been without any stain. Politics without principles can have no place in the social life. He never compromised with the values and ideals.'' The Chief Minister also said the traditions of Vajpayee have been emulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is continuously working as a true 'karmayogi' in the interest of the country and for the welfare of its citizens.

On the occasion, he also said Vajpayee was a litterateur, sensitive poet, and his personality and acts continue to inspire everyone.

Poet Kumar Vishvas presented the memories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee titled 'Atal Ram Sankalp, Apne-Apne Ram', the UP government said in a statement issued here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' designation from FDA; Biden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug gets 'fast track' design...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021