Channi slams Kejriwal over apology to Majithia, calls him 'absconder'

Punjab Chief Minister on Friday slammed AAP nation convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for apologising to Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia and called him an "absconder".

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 25-12-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 09:14 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister on Friday slammed AAP nation convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for apologising to Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia and called him an "absconder". Addressing a press conference, Channi said, "AAP says I am doing drama. Arvind Kejriwal gave 'Mafinama' in court and said sorry to Bikram Singh Majithia and ran away. He is an absconder."

He further went on to say that the party cannot take a stand on the drug issue and said, "His 10 MLAs also left him as he could not take a stand on this drug issue." Notably, years ago Kejriwal had retracted his allegation against Majithia that involved in the drug trade and had submitted a written apology letter in court during the hearing of the criminal defamation case filed on him and two other AAP leaders.

Referring to the recently lodged case against Majithia under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on the basis of a 2018 report submitted by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF), Punjab Chief Minister said that there could be a link between the case and the blast at Ludhiana court. "We've started an investigation against the drug mafia. A case was listed in Mohali court and then a blast happened in Ludhiana court. I think there can be a link between them. This is being investigated," Channi said.

The blast in the court left six others injured, the state government said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

