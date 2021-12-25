Left Menu

The reply also said that a total of 3,191 cases of cyber crime were registered during this five-year period.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:28 IST
More than 1,300 cases of online fraud filed in MP in five years: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
As many as 1,366 cases of online fraud, with Rs 51.33 crore involved, have been registered in Madhya Pradesh in the last five years, the state government has said. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra revealed these figures in the Legislative Assembly on Friday in a written reply to a question asked by the BJP legislator Yashpal Singh Sisodiya. The number of online fraud cases, including those under the Information Technology Act, has constantly rising over the past five years, the reply said. A total of 1,366 cases of online fraud have been registered since January 2017 in Madhya Pradesh. The amount involved in these online fraud cases stands at Rs 51,33,86,577, it said.

In 2017, as many as 170 cases of online fraud were registered which went up to 211 next year. Similarly, the cases further increased to 245 in 2019 while this number went up to 338 in 2020, registering an increase of 37 percent.

The data said that in 2021 (up to the question submission date), 402 cases of online fraud were registered in the state.

This year, the amount involved in the online fraud cases is also the highest in the last five years at Rs 26.85 crore, the data said.

The reply also said that a total of 3,191 cases of cybercrime were registered during this five-year period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

