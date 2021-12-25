PM Modi greets people on Christmas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Christmas on Saturday.

He recalled the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ.

''Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness and humility. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around,'' Modi tweeted.

