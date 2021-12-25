Raut hails Vajpayee, says 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' slogan suits him
Sabka saath, sabka vikas line truly suits him. The Sena MP was responding to a question related to Vajpayee on the late BJP leaders birth anniversary.Vajpayee was the only second leader in India, who was appreciated across the country after Jawaharlal Nehru.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday hailed former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that he was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was appreciated by people across the country, and added that the 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' slogan truly suits him. Raut's statement was apparently targeted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had assumed office in 2014 with the motto of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' (collective efforts, inclusive growth).
Speaking to reporters here, Raut said, ''Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in cementing the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' line truly suits him.'' The Sena MP was responding to a question related to Vajpayee on the late BJP leader's birth anniversary.
''Vajpayee was the only second leader in India, who was appreciated across the country after Jawaharlal Nehru. May it be Nagaland or Puducherry, there were people who respected Vajpayee,'' he said.
Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were the two major pillars of the BJP, who helped the party spread across the country, Raut said.
