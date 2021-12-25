Left Menu

All is well: BJP Uttarakhand chief Madan Kaushik amid Harak Singh Rawat's resignation reports

BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik denied the media reports of the resignation of cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 11:19 IST
BJP Uttarakhand chief Madan Kaushik (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik denied the media reports of the resignation of cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Kaushik, who is in Gopeshwar, said, "All is well in Uttarakhand BJP. Rawat was angry over the medical college in Kotdwar. But after the approval of the cabinet, he is not upset now."

Earlier, Congress had said that Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with Congress and is likely to join the party, said sources in the Congress party. According to sources in Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has had several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

