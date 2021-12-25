All is well: BJP Uttarakhand chief Madan Kaushik amid Harak Singh Rawat's resignation reports

BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik denied the media reports of the resignation of cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat. Speaking to ANI over the phone, Kaushik, who is in Gopeshwar, said, "All is well in Uttarakhand BJP. Rawat was angry over the medical college in Kotdwar. But after the approval of the cabinet, he is not upset now."

Earlier, Congress had said that Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with Congress and is likely to join the party, said sources in the Congress party. According to sources in Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has had several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past. (ANI)

