Plea in SC seeks strict enforcement, adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during upcoming Assembly elections

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to issue strict guidelines, policies, directions for the practical enforcement and adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the upcoming state elections.

25-12-2021
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Election Commission of India to issue strict guidelines, policies, directions for the practical enforcement and adherence to COVID-19 protocols during the upcoming state elections. The plea also sought directions to the political parties to conduct the promotional activities through the digital platforms.

The plea stated that five states -- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- have elections in February-March 2022 and large scale public campaigning, promotional activities and processions which are conducted by various political parties in lieu of the elections are at full swing. The application was filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari in a PIL filed by him earlier this year to adhere to the strict covid-19 guidelines during events like elections and Kumbh Mela.

The recent emergence of the dominant variant - Omicron makes it a greater concern and demands greater responsibility to make sure that such upcoming election along with its present campaigning and public involvement does not escalate the situation of Covid-19, stated the plea. Refering to elections held this earlier year in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Pondicherry, the petitioner said that lack of enforcement measures and inefficient conduct of election promotional activities of the Election Commission of India along with derogatory actions and non-compliance to the COVID-19 guidelines by the political parties has been a serious threat to the public health of India with a greater escalation of cases during elections.

"The upcoming elections along with its present promotional campaigning, processions, public gatherings needs to be restricted under the notion of public health concerning the duty of the state to preserve the same which is an integral part under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," it added. (ANI)

