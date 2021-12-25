Left Menu

Meme war in Maharashtra politics: Nawab Malik, Nitesh Rane lock horns

Stepping ahead of verbal attacks and slogans, Maharashtra politics has delved into the cutting-edge meme war.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-12-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 13:13 IST
BJP leader Nitesh Rane and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik . Image Credit: ANI
Stepping ahead of verbal attacks and slogans, Maharashtra politics has delved into the cutting-edge meme war. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Nitesh Rane mocked Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Saturday.

Rane posted a morphed image of a swine and wrote, "This species is found in rags, identify who". Worth mentioning, Nawab Malik has the business of scrap dealing.

On Thursday, Nitesh Rane allegedly mocked Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in the state assembly. Rane allegedly made sounds of 'meow' when Thackeray entered the Assembly. Following this, Nawab Malik on Friday took Twitter and posted a picture where a hen is morphed with a cats head and wrote, "Pehchan Kaun (guess who)". (ANI)

