Modi Govt redefined independence with good governance, brought all-inclusive development on ground: Amit Shah

Emphasizing the aspects of good governance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government redefined independence with good governance and brought all-inclusive development on the ground. Addressing the Good Governance Day programme in Delhi, Shah said, "The last 21 governments have taken decisions keeping in mind their vote banks. Narendra Modi government never took decisions that 'looks' good to the people, always took decisions that 'did' good to the people."

"When Prime Minister Modi's government came to power in 2014, people experienced that the government came not just to function but to transform the country. 'Swaraj to mil gaya par suraaj kabhi nahi mila' (got independence but there was no good governance). In the last 70 years, the country's democratic system had lost credibility. Narendra Modiji has done the work of redefining the Swaraj with suraaj. He brought suraaj (good governance on the ground," he said. Shah said during the seven years of the Modi government, there has been development in all the sectors including agriculture, industrial, rural and urban. "Borders were secured and we have also made good relations with the whole world. Good Governance means all-inclusive development and Modi ji has realized this," he said.

The Union Home Minister mentioned people's 'seven expectations of Good Governance' and said it is a joint responsibility of everyone those who are elected on Panchayat-level, public representative or people in the bureaucracy to fulfil these seven requirements. He said one of the seven expectations of people from good governance is that "the development model should be universal and all-encompassing".

"There should not be any area of the country in which development does not take place and there should not be any person in the society who is not included in the model of development. This is the expectation of people from the government as good governance," Shah said. Counting the second expectation, Shah said people want "complete eradication of corruption". "Sincere effort to solve basic problems, sensitivity and accountability, innovation, and permanence are the other expectations which people want from good governance," said the Minister.

"And all these efforts should be such that people have faith in the government and government has faith in the people," said Shah, adding "these seven expectations are expected by people from us (government)". He clarified that "us" means all those from people elected on Panchayat-level, public representatives or people in the bureaucracy who serve people from different modes. "It is the responsibility of everyone to fulfill these seven requirements." The Home Minister lauded the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate "Good Governance Week" during "Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav" year, saying it helped in reaching good governance to far-flung villages from the national capital.

Noting that Prime Minister Modi's initiative to celebrate "Good Governance Week", Shah said the "Good governance has been introduced from the Patwari of the village to the secretary of the ministry which is a great achievement as lakhs of complaints were addressed and several suggestions have been received that will be beneficial in establishing the good governance in future". (ANI)

