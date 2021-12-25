Left Menu

'Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Attacking the Congress, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said "Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other."

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 25-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 15:05 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (file/photo) . Image Credit: ANI
Attacking the Congress, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said "Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other." "Congress and corruption are synonyms of each other. We have seen how black deeds were done and corruption was encouraged in the opposition government," CMO, Uttarakhand tweeted from its official account in Hindi.

"The greed of power among them is so much that Congress is ready to divide into two factions and fight amongst themselves," the tweet said. Dhami's remarks came amid rifts in Uttarakhand Congress that came to the fore after Harish Rawat's veiled attack on the party leadership ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

