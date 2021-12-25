Left Menu

Not resigning as CM: Basavaraja Bommai

Amid rumours about him resigning as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraja Bommai once again made it clear that he is not resigning.

25-12-2021
Karnataka CM Basavaraja Bommai. Image Credit: ANI
Amid rumours about him resigning as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraja Bommai once again made it clear that he is not resigning.

During interaction with the Press in Hubli, Bommai on Saturday made it clear that he is not travelling to any foreign country and that there is no question of any new Chief Minister in Karnataka.

"The event which was supposed to be held in Davos is postponed to June. So no plans of travelling abroad", added Bommai. (ANI)

