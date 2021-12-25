BJP launches special micro-donation campaign, Modi donates Rs 1,000

The BJP launched a ''special micro-donation campaign'' on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday, seeking to raise funds through small contributions from its members and others.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute. ''I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong,'' Modi tweeted.

Donors can choose from the contribution options of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.

BJP president J P Nadda said, ''Our karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. 'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement.'' The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

In a message to party workers, Nadda said the BJP under has expanded its horizons across the nation, and it is not just a political party but is a ''mass movement'' which has won support from people of diverse backgrounds and represents the widest spectrum of aspirations of the people of the country.

The party has a ''golden opportunity'' to connect with people on the various ways in which it is fulfilling the vision of Upadhyay and Vajpayee under Modi's leadership, he said. Encouraging BJP members for the donation exercise, Nadda said those who connect with the maximum number of people to make micro-donations will be recognised at district, state and national levels.

