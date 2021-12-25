Rajesh Lilothia appointed chairman of AICC's SC Department

The Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Lilothia as chairman of the party's Scheduled Castes Department, replacing Nitin Raut.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also appointed K Raju as coordinator to oversee the activities of the All India Congress Committee's (AICC's) SC/OBC/Minority Departments and All India Adivasi Congress with immediate effect.

''The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing chairman, SC Department, Dr Nitin Raut,'' a statement issued by AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, read.

Gandhi also approved the proposal to attach Kuldeep Indora (AICC secretary attached with GS Madhya Pradesh) with in-charge of Uttarakhand Devender Yadav till the forthcoming elections in the state.

Indora will continue to hold his existing charge, the party said.

The Congress chief also set up a three-member disciplinary action committee for Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee with Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan as its chairman, and N Azhakesan and Arifa Sainuddin as members.

