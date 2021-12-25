Left Menu

Have written to Prez, PM about Guv’s 'interference' in legislative matters: WB speaker

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:46 IST
Have written to Prez, PM about Guv’s 'interference' in legislative matters: WB speaker
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, who has had several run-ins with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in the recent past, on Saturday said he has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise them of Dhankhar's ''interference'' in legislative matters.

The speaker had earlier expressed anguish over Dhankhar's insistence to administer oath to TMC MLAs, including CM Mamata Banerjee, after the September 30 elections.

He had engaged in a war of words with the governor over appointment of Mukul Roy as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

The two have also sparred over a bill seeking separation of Bally Municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation. The bill has been passed by the Assembly and is waiting for the governor's assent.

''I have written to the PM and the President to complain against his (governor's) tendency to violate constitutional conventions, and interfere in legislative matters. His conduct does not befit the constitutional head of a state,'' the speaker told PTI.

Bandopadhyay recently alleged that polls to Howrah Municipal Corporation were getting delayed with the governor taking time to give his assent to the bill.

Dhankhar on his part said he was yet to get documents that he sought pertaining to the bill.

