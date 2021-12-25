Tribute paid to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniv, BJP launches special fund-raising drive

Glowing tributes were paid to BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Saturday with the saffron party launching a special ''special micro-donation campaign'' on the occasion.

Born in Gwalior in 1924, Vajpayee was the face of the BJP for decades. His birth anniversary is also observed as 'Good Governance Day' since 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Vajpayee's memorial Sadaiv Atal in Delhi to pay tribute to him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda, also visited the memorial.

''Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians,'' Modi said in a tweet.

Vice-President Naidu termed Vajpayee a ''man of the masses'' who brought systemic changes in governance to improve the lives of the people.

''One of the tallest Indian leaders, Atalji was an eminent parliamentarian, able administrator, prolific writer, mesmerising orator and above all, a great human being,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

He will always be remembered for strengthening democracy and ushering in a connectivity revolution in the country, Naidu said, adding people should resolve to empower every Indian by ensuring good governance at all levels.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began the campaign of distributing free tablets and smartphones to one crore students on the occasion.

Tablets and smartphones were distributed to 60,000 students at the Ekana Stadium. At the event, Adityanath said, ''Thinking should never be small. If thinking is big it will give a new dimension to your personality. Youths should never allow hopelessness enter their lives.'' Paying tribute to Vajpayee, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he commanded respect and reverence from all leaders cutting across party lines. ''His long public life, spanning six decades, was unblemished.'' Adityanath and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan garlanded the statue of the former prime minister and paid him floral tribute at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

With the Centre celebrating the day as 'Good Governance Day', Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Good Governance Index. Gujarat topped the composite ranking followed by Maharashtra and Goa while Uttar Pradesh showed an incremental growth of 8.9 per cent in the indicators.

The saffron party marked the occasion by launching a campaign of raising funds through small contributions from BJP members and others. Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, made donations and urged others to contribute. ''I have donated Rs 1,000 towards the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Our ideal of always putting Nation First and the culture of lifelong selfless service by our cadre will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong,'' Modi tweeted.

Donors can choose from the contribution options of Rs 5, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 or Rs 1,000.

BJP president J P Nadda said, ''Our karyakartas will connect with millions of people through this micro-donation campaign. 'Donation' module in the NaMo App will be the medium through which we will collect these donations. I seek the blessings of people to strengthen the world's largest nationalist movement.'' The campaign will continue till February 11, the death anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party's workers and office-bearers took part in various programmes at the booth level discussing Vajpayee's personality and work.

'Atal Yuva Sankalp Yatras' were taken out in all the 403 Assembly constituencies of the state, the organisers said. On Friday evening, several programmes were held in Lucknow, the constituency Vajpayee represented in the Lok Sabha.

At a programme organised by Pandit Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Foundation at King George's Medical University, poet Kumar Vishwas gave a presentation on 'Atal Ram Sankalp, Apne Apne Ram'.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh were present at the event.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hailed Vajpayee, saying he was the only leader after Jawaharlal Nehru who was appreciated by people across the country.

''Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a pivotal role in cementing the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' line truly suits him.'' ''Vajpayee was the only second leader in India, who was appreciated across the country after Jawaharlal Nehru. May it be Nagaland or Puducherry, there were people who respected Vajpayee,'' Raut said.

Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani were the two major pillars of the BJP, who helped the party spread across the country, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)