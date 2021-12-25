BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to attend Surajmal International Award ceremony

Left Menu

Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, Rajasthan ministers Vishvendra Singh, Lalchand Kataria and Hemaram Choudhary will participate in fifth Surajmal International Award ceremony in Jaipur on Sunday. Former Rajasthan Assembly speaker and programme organiser Sumitra Singh said meritorious students and other personalities from various fields will be felicitated during the programme.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, Rajasthan ministers Vishvendra Singh, Lalchand Kataria and Hemaram Choudhary will participate in fifth Surajmal International Award ceremony in Jaipur on Sunday. Former Rajasthan Assembly speaker and programme organiser Sumitra Singh said meritorious students and other personalities from various fields will be felicitated during the programme. Programme coordinator R C Chaudhary said awards to 500 people in different categories will be given in the event organised by the Shree Veer Teja Jat hostel committee.

