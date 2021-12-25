Left Menu

Imagine dashing through the snow at Rs 95 per litre: Cong's Christmas dig at govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:11 IST
The Congress on Saturday took digs at the government over fuel prices and inflation through a series of Christmas-themed tweets.

''All we want for Christmas is a government that listens,'' the party tweeted with a Santa Claus image and message which read: ''Thank God Santa is listening to everyone's wishes because Modi ji is only listening to his Mann ki Baat.'' In another tweet, the Congress said, ''Imagine dashing through the snow at Rs.95/litre.'' This tweet was accompanied by an image of Santa riding a sleigh and a message which read, ''Thank god Santa rides a sleigh, he doesn't need to pay hefty prices for fuel.'' ''Jingle bells... Jingle bells...Jingle all the way. Oh what fun it would be to buy things...without burning all your savings away,'' the Congress said in another Christmas-themed tweet.

In another dig, the Congress tweeted, ''Jingle bells, jingle bells, ports, airports, roads, railways, are just a few things Modi ji sells.'' The Congress said, ''He's not making a list, The govt's not checking anything twice; They have no data on- who's naughty or nice.'' ''Thank God Santa has a naughty and nice list, because our government has no data,'' a message with a Santa image on the party's Twitter handle read.

In a dig att he government, the party further said if you're BJP's best friend, you don't need to wait for Christmas to get gifts. ''PM Modi's gifts to his crony capitalist friends -- ports, airports, railways, mines, roads, the list is endless,'' the party said in a message along with a Christmas themed image featuring Modi.

And if you're a common citizen, these ''achhe din'' bring no joy, no peace & no prosperity, the Congress said.

''PM Modi's gifts to you, unemployment, rising prices, gabbar singh tax, demonetization, exhorbitant excise duty on fuel, the list is endless,'' the party said in another message along with a Christmas themed image featuring Modi.

''Are you on Modi ji's nice list? No.Then who is? Only himself & his crony-capitalist friends,'' the party said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi greeted people on Christamas.

''Christmas greetings to everyone! Wishing you all health, happiness and harmony,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

