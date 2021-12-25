Left Menu

BJP leader seeks Pak govt's intervention against court order curbing sporting of kirpans

Kirpan is a mandatory Sikh article of faith to be kept on ones person, he noted, saying it is a symbol of rebellion against oppression.Your immediate intervention is sought towards this important matter of religious rights and faith of the diminishing, miniscule Sikh minority in your country Pakistan, the BJP leader wrote to the high commissioner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:37 IST
BJP leader seeks Pak govt's intervention against court order curbing sporting of kirpans
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's national spokesperson R P Singh on Saturday sought the Pakistani government's intervention to reverse a judicial order in that country which curbs Sikhs' religious obligations to carry kirpan, a curved knife, on their persons. In a letter to the Pakistan high commissioner here, he said, ''Peshawar High Court issued an order regarding the Kirpan Sahib and allowed possession of (Kirpan) Sri Sahib along with license under the 2012 Arms Policy which is hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide.'' It would be appreciated that the Pakistan government immediately intervenes in this matter and have the order reversed so that the Sikh community in Pakistan enjoy similar religious freedom as they do worldwide, Singh, a Sikh, said. Kirpan is a mandatory Sikh article of faith to be kept on one's person, he noted, saying it is a symbol of rebellion against oppression.

''Your immediate intervention is sought towards this important matter of religious rights and faith of the diminishing, miniscule Sikh minority in your country Pakistan,'' the BJP leader wrote to the high commissioner. PTI KR ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021