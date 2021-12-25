BJP leader seeks Pak govt's intervention against court order curbing sporting of kirpans
Kirpan is a mandatory Sikh article of faith to be kept on ones person, he noted, saying it is a symbol of rebellion against oppression.Your immediate intervention is sought towards this important matter of religious rights and faith of the diminishing, miniscule Sikh minority in your country Pakistan, the BJP leader wrote to the high commissioner.
- Country:
- India
BJP's national spokesperson R P Singh on Saturday sought the Pakistani government's intervention to reverse a judicial order in that country which curbs Sikhs' religious obligations to carry kirpan, a curved knife, on their persons. In a letter to the Pakistan high commissioner here, he said, ''Peshawar High Court issued an order regarding the Kirpan Sahib and allowed possession of (Kirpan) Sri Sahib along with license under the 2012 Arms Policy which is hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide.'' It would be appreciated that the Pakistan government immediately intervenes in this matter and have the order reversed so that the Sikh community in Pakistan enjoy similar religious freedom as they do worldwide, Singh, a Sikh, said. Kirpan is a mandatory Sikh article of faith to be kept on one's person, he noted, saying it is a symbol of rebellion against oppression.
''Your immediate intervention is sought towards this important matter of religious rights and faith of the diminishing, miniscule Sikh minority in your country Pakistan,'' the BJP leader wrote to the high commissioner. PTI KR ANB ANB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI KR
- Kirpan Sahib
- Singh
- Peshawar High Court
- Kirpan
- Sri Sahib
- Pakistani
- Sikh
- Sikhs
- carry kirpan
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Pakistani rupee further weakens against US dollar, touches Rs 178 mark
Pakistani Taliban declares end to ceasefire with Pak government; vows to resume attacks
Pakistani gunmen attack police guarding polio team, 1 killed
Pakistani rupee may lose more ground next week: Report
Bajrang Dal men remove 'Pakistani food fest' banner from restaurant, set it afire in Surat