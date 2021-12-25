New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL37 PB-BLAST-2NDLD DGP Ludhiana blast accused had Khalistani links, role of Pak-based entities suspected: DGP Chandigarh: Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya on Saturday said the dismissed head constable killed in the Ludhiana court blast had links with Khalistani elements and terror outfits, and some Pakistan-based entities could be behind the incident.

DEL33 PB-LD FARMERS-POLLS 22 farm bodies in Punjab announce political front, to contest state polls Chandigarh: Twenty-two farm organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against three central farm laws formed a political front on Saturday and announced they would contest the upcoming state assembly polls to give a ''political change''.

DES25 PB-KEJRIWAL Will solve problems of anganwadi and ASHA workers, lawyers, if AAP forms govt in Punjab: Kejriwal Amritsar: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met anganwadi and ASHA workers of Punjab and assured to resolve their issues if his party is voted to power in the state in the upcoming assembly polls.

DEL22 RJ-OMICRON COVID-19: Rajasthan reports 21 new 'Omicron' cases Jaipur: Rajasthan has reported 21 new cases of 'Omicron', taking the number of people infected with the new variant of COVID-19 to 43, an official said.

DES21 RJ-ATTACK-ACTIVIST-LD GEHLOT CID-CB to probe Rajasthan RTI activist attack case Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday ordered a probe by the CID-CB into the brutal attack on an RTI activist in Barmer district earlier this week and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for him.

DES3 UKD-MINISTER-LD MLA Harak Singh Rawat's grievance addressed: BJP MLA Kau Dehradun: BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, who had been assigned the task of dissuading Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat amid reports about his likely resignation, said on Saturday that Rawat's grievance has been addressed and no one is going anywhere.

