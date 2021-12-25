Left Menu

Kejriwal promises facilities for lawyers, better honorarium for Anganwadi workers in poll-bound Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met lawyers in Amritsar in poll-bound Punjab and promised to build lawyers' chambers and provide medical and life insurance.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met lawyers in Amritsar in poll-bound Punjab and promised to build lawyers' chambers and provide medical and life insurance. He sought to expand AAP's membership among the lawyer community and urged 80,000-85,000 lawyers in Punjab to join the party.

"We will build lawyers' chambers, will give medical and life insurance, will give stipend and will also build High Court benches. I want to request 80,000-85,000 lawyers of Punjab to join the Aam Aadmi Party," he said. AAP's national convener, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab, also met ASHA and Anganwadi workers in Gurdaspur town hall.

Speaking to women workers he said the government has more than doubled the honorarium being paid to Anganwadi and ASHA workers in Delhi. "Earlier, they used to get a fixed amount of Rs 3,000 and now they are getting Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. If our government is formed, we will do it in Punjab too."

Kejriwal had said on Friday that if AAP gets a majority, it will give a strong and stable government to Punjab. Punjab will be due for assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

