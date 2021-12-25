Left Menu

Previous govt wasted money meant for poor on 'kabristans': Adityanath

The Bharatiya Janata Party government took care of Sanskrit schools, claimed Adityanath during his visit to Bateshwar, ancestral village of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.On income tax raids, Adityanath said the previous government looted people.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that its government wasted the money meant for the poor on ''kabristans'', hired incompetent Urdu translator but did nothing for students and teachers of Sanskrit schools. Referring to income tax raids on premises of some Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, he accused the party's previous government of ''looting'' people.

''During the previous government, the money meant for the poor was wasted on subjects like 'kabristan' (graveyard). Those who did not even know Urdu language were appointed as Urdu translators but nothing was done for students and teachers of Sanskrit schools,'' he said. ''The Bharatiya Janata Party government took care of Sanskrit schools,'' claimed Adityanath during his visit to Bateshwar, ancestral village of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On income tax raids, Adityanath said the previous government ''looted'' people. ''They have been out of power for the past five years, yet Rs 200 crore was unearthed from their houses,'' he said. ''From where did this money come? It seems it was looted and stored when they were in power in the state,'' he alleged. He claimed that the previous government "committed a crime" by denying benefits to the poor. The cash now being unearthed was meant for the poor but misappropriated, he alleged.

Adityanath also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 230 crore in Bateshwar on the former PM's birth anniversary. ''Atalji inspired us all and paved the way for various schemes in favour of the,'' he said. He assured people that the state government will not leave any stone unturned to develop Bateshwar.

''The Bharatiya Janata Party government is now giving tablets and smartphones to the youth in Uttar Pradesh. Besides, there are various schemes operational in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Medical Colleges, residential schools and intermediate schools are coming up after his name,'' said Adityanath.

He promised that a museum, cultural complex and a park in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will soon come up in Bateshwar.

