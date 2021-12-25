Savarkar wasn't against beef consumption, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday claimed here that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar did not support cow worship.

Savarkar had said in one of his books that there was nothing wrong with eating beef, the Rajya Sabha member said at a training program for party workers. ''He also clearly wrote in his book that the Hindu religion has nothing to do with Hindutva,'' the Congress veteran added. Reacting to the statement, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma claimed that Singh was misquoting Savarkar.

