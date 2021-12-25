Left Menu

Navjot Sidhu has defamed entire Punjab Police, says Chandigarh DSP after Punjab Cong chief's remark

Chandigarh Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chandigarh Dilsher Chandel on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants" at a political rally.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-12-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 21:34 IST
Navjot Sidhu has defamed entire Punjab Police, says Chandigarh DSP after Punjab Cong chief's remark
DSP Chandigarh Dilsher Chandel. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandigarh Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chandigarh Dilsher Chandel on Saturday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu after he told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants" at a political rally. Chandel informed that a video has gone viral where Sidhu, while addressing a public rally in Chandigarh, made fun of the police and told his party workers to make "cops wet their pants".

The DSP condemned the Congress leader's defamatory comment stating that the politicians must not forget the sacrifices made by the security forces. "Without police protection, even a rickshaw puller will not listen to his speech", Chandel said slamming Sidhu.

"Politicians should not make fun of policemen on duty like this. They are just doing their duty and politicians should not demoralize them by making such statements," he said. "The security forces has its own dignity. Sidhu has defamed the entire Punjab Police by making such shameful comments," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021