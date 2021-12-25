PM Modi to address nation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Saturday night. In about 15 minutes, PM Narendra Modi will address the nation, the Prime Ministers Office tweeted from its official Twitter handle at 9.31 pm.The address comes amid rising number of Covid cases following the outbreak of Omicron variant of the virus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Saturday night. ''In about 15 minutes, PM Narendra Modi will address the nation,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted from its official Twitter handle at 9.31 pm.
The address comes amid rising number of Covid cases following the outbreak of Omicron variant of the virus. However, there is no official word about the likely content of his speech.
