PM Modi to address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Saturday night. ''In about 15 minutes, PM Narendra Modi will address the nation,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted from its official Twitter handle at 9.31 pm.

The address comes amid rising number of Covid cases following the outbreak of Omicron variant of the virus. However, there is no official word about the likely content of his speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)