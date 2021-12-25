'People of Uttar Pradesh will reject opposition alliance once more': Adityanath

Left Menu

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the opposition alliance was not accepted by people of the state in 2017, and it will not be again in the coming election. Addressing the Jan Vishwas Yatra here at Kalka Garhi Chowk on Ambedkar Road, Adityanath attacked the SP saying while it opposes kanwar yatra, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP supports it.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:18 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the opposition alliance was not accepted by people of the state in 2017, and it will not be again in the coming election. The remark was aimed at the series of alliances the Samajwadi Party (SP) has forged in the run up to the assembly election due next year in the state. Addressing the 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' here at Kalka Garhi Chowk on Ambedkar Road, Adityanath attacked the SP saying while it opposes ‘kanwar yatra’, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supports it. He said the BJP will win 325 seats in the election, adding that under his rule no section of society was left behind and all benefitted from the government’s developmental work. The CM said land grabbed by the land mafia was freed under his government and the “education mafia” was also cracked down upon. In Muradnagar town, the roadshow was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh shrama. BJP MP from Baghpat Satyapal Singh and other leaders also were seen taking part in the yatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

