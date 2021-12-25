Left Menu

India to give COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan. 10

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In an address to the nation, he also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

