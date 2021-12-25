Assam BJP leaders have no threat to life: Himanta

Left Menu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon BJP leaders in the state to give up Personal Security Officers PSO, terming it a Congress culture.He claimed that there was no threat to life of any BJP leader in the state as they have done no harm to anyone.We dont have any threat to our lives.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon BJP leaders in the state to give up Personal Security Officers (PSO), terming it a 'Congress culture'.

He claimed that there was no threat to life of any BJP leader in the state as they have done no harm to anyone.

"We don't have any threat to our lives. Why do we need PSOs? Who will kill us? This is a Congress culture," Sarma said, addressing a programme to mark former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday here.

The CM said he can provide ''guarantee'' that there is no threat to any BJP member.

"We have not done any bad thing. There are no active (militant) groups also anymore. Of course, some might have an old issue against them," Sarma added.

The chief minister said he has the authority to remove the PSOs, but he is waiting for the request to come from the party's end.

"I can remove the PSOs. But I am waiting for our state BJP president to move the matter himself," Sarma added.

