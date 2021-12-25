Left Menu

TRS Working Prez attacks NDA govt over Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's comments on farm laws

Taking a dig at the NDA government over Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomars comments on farm laws, working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Saturday said farmers in the country need to be wary of the politics of BJP and its governments anti-farmer laws.I guess the apology of Honble PM and subsequent repeal of Farm laws was all an election stunt then

Speaking at a function in Nagpur, he also said the government was not dejected even though the agriculture reform laws had to be repealed. Image Credit: Twitter (@KTRTRS)
''I guess the apology of Hon'ble PM and subsequent repeal of Farm laws was all an election stunt then?! ''PM Narendra Ji disposes and Agri Minister Narendra Ji re proposes! Classic ''Indian farmers need to be wary of the politics of BJP and it's Govt's #AntiFarmerLaws,'' Rama Rao, son of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted. Tomar on Friday said that the agriculture sector has received the least private investment in the country.

Speaking at a function in Nagpur, he also said the government was not dejected even though the agriculture reform laws had to be repealed.

''We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership,'' Tomar said.

''But the government is not disappointed. We moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone,'' he said.

