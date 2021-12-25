Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath launches 'free laptops, smartphones distribution scheme' for youths in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-12-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:04 IST
Yogi Adityanath launches 'free laptops, smartphones distribution scheme' for youths in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/Twitter: Yogi Adityanath) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state. "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched free smartphone and tablet distribution scheme for one crore youth of the state on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna recipients former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya," read the official statement.

As per the press release, free smartphones and tablets were distributed to 60,000 youth present in the rally in Lucknow where the announcement regarding the scheme was made. "It is not just smartphones and tablets, we are also going to provide the facility of digital access for free. Content will also be available for free. By joining with the new education policy, we will be able to move India towards a superpower in the world," said Chief Minister.

Adityanath also announced that smartphones and tablets will be distributed in every district starting within a week. Slamming the former governments of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said that in the previous governments, two lakh recruitment could not be done in 10 years. "We haven't even completed five years and 4.5 lakh youths have been given government jobs," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
3
The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

The Somalayas are the biggest mountain range you will never see

 Netherlands
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021