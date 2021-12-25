Happy that PM announced booster dose for frontline workers, says Kejriwal

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 23:59 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement for the administration of Covid vaccine booster doses to frontline workers, asserting that it should be given to all.

He also said that it was pleasing to know that now children aged 15-18 years will also get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal had urged the Centre to allow giving booster doses of Covid vaccines to those already fully vaccinated and asserted that Delhi government had adequate infrastructure for doing so.

''I am happy that the Prime Minister announced booster dose for frontline workers. Booster dose should be administered to all. Besides, children aged 15-18 years will now get vaccinated, it's a pleasant thing,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start in the country from January 3.

Administration of ''precaution dose'' to healthcare and frontline workers will begin from January 10, he said.

In Delhi, one dose of Covid vaccine has been administered to all the targeted 1.48 crore people while 70 percent have received both doses.

