Left Menu

Harak Singh Rawat meets Uttarakhand CM at his residence

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat met state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on late Saturday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-12-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 08:46 IST
Harak Singh Rawat meets Uttarakhand CM at his residence
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat met chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturda (Picture courtesy: @pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat met state's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence on late Saturday. State BJP President Madan Kaushik, General Secretary Ajay Kumar, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat and MLA Umesh Sharma Kau were also present in the meeting.

The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. Rawat and Dhami had food together after the meeting. He also denied any resentment between the Chief Minister and him. Taking to Twitter Dhami said Rawat met him at his residence and discussed the current issues.

"Met Harak Singh Rawat, my colleague in the cabinet, at dinner and discussed the important issues of the state," Dhami tweeted in Hindi. On Saturday, BJP Uttarakhand president Madan Kaushik denied the media reports of the resignation of cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Kaushik had said, "All is well in Uttarakhand BJP. Rawat was angry over the medical college in Kotdwar. But after the approval of the cabinet, he is not upset now." Earlier, Congress had said that Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat is in touch with Congress and is likely to join the party, said sources in the Congress party.

According to sources in Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has had several meetings with Congress MLA Pritam Singh in the recent past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021