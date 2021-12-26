Left Menu

Individual alertness, discipline 'big strength' of country in fight against new Covid variant: PM

Amid rising Covid cases linked to Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said individual alertness and discipline are a big strength of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus.In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said India has achieved unprecedented feat in its inoculation drive but cautioned against the new variant of the virus.This new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:41 IST
Individual alertness, discipline 'big strength' of country in fight against new Covid variant: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising Covid cases linked to Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said individual alertness and discipline are a big strength of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said India has achieved ''unprecedented feat'' in its inoculation drive but cautioned against the new variant of the virus.

''This new Omicron variant is being constantly reviewed by our scientists. Every day they are getting new data and steps are being taken based on their suggestions,'' Modi said. Individual alertness and discipline are a ''big strength'' of the country in the fight against the new variant of coronavirus, he said.

''It is our collective strength which will defeat corona. We have to enter 2022 with this sense of responsibility,'' the prime minister said.

Modi on Saturday had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15 and 18 years will start from January 3, while ''precaution dose'' for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10. He had also said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year. In his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Modi also talked about Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to injuries at a military hospital in Bengaluru last week after sustaining serious injuries in the chopper crash near Coonoor that killed CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

Group Captain Singh was the lone survivor of the December 8 crash.

The prime minister talked about the air warrior's inspiring letter to his school weeks after he was decorated with the Shaurya Chakra award for displaying exemplary composure and skill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021