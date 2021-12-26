Left Menu

Maha govt denied nod for Vajpayee statue event: BJP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 11:49 IST
BJP president J P Nadda's visit to Mumbai to unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was cancelled, following which the party claimed the Maharashtra government denied permission for the event at the last minute.

The event was scheduled on Saturday, on the occasion of Vajpayee's birth anniversary, at a sports complex in suburban Kandivali.

Maharashtra is currently governed by the three-party alliance of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. BJP Lok Sabha member from north Mumbai Gopal Shetty claimed that state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar ''denied permission for the event at the last minute''.

Due to the cancellation of permission given by the district administration, BJP president J P Nadda had to cancel his visit to the city, Shetty told reporters on Saturday.

