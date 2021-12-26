Left Menu

Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start campaigning for the Punjab assembly election from January 3, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 13:54 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
He will address a rally in Moga on January 3.

Punjab assembly polls will be held in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

