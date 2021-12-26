PM Modi present at poll campaigns everyday but absent in Parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

Left Menu

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday by saying that the "PM could make himself available for the election campaign every day but he chose to be absent in the Parliament for all the days."

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday by saying that the "PM could make himself available for the election campaign every day but he chose to be absent in the Parliament for all the days." "There was logjam in the Rajya Sabha. He could have come and eased it out but he didn't," said Kharge.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a vaccination drive for children between 15 and 18 years of age from January 3 and booster doses for healthcare and frontline workers, Kharge said that there is nothing to talk about it as the COVID-19 third wave is the same throughout the world and all the Prime Ministers and Presidents around the world are taking necessary precautions. "It is just that our PM talks about his achievements and believes in addressing the nation rather than doing actual work on COVID-19. He had even decreased the deaths due to COVID-19 infection", the leader of Opposition added.

"Before this never have a Prime Ministers ever done publicity for his party just like PM Narendra Modi does for BJP", added Kharge. Kharge opined that a leader should think about making common people's lives better instead of "dictating them about 'what to eat' and 'how to live' their life."

"If BJP comes back again next term with a two-thirds majority, then they will try to amend our constitution which will directly affect the common man's freedom of speech", said Kharge. "By looking at the poverty line itself people can guess whether progress is increasing or is decreasing," added Kharge.

On the recent child marriage act, Kharge said, "Make as many laws as you can, until you make people aware, the girls below the age of 18 will continue to get married off." (ANI)

