Paying tributes to Desmond Tutu, South Africas Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 14:25 IST
PM Modi expresses grief at Tutu's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Paying tributes to Desmond Tutu, South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that he was a guiding light for countless people globally and his emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the death of the 90-year-old Tutu earlier in the day. Modi said, ''Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

