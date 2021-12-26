Left Menu

CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat

The two had dinner together.Speculation about Rawats resignation began doing rounds on Friday after he walked out of a cabinet meeting in a huff.Sources said Rawat left the meeting as he was angry that a proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar, his constituency, was not being cleared by the cabinet.On Saturday, BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, who had been tasked with dissuading Rawat, said the ministers grievance had been addressed and no one was going anywhere.In the video, Rawat said, Pushkar bhai is my younger brother who has always stood by me through thick and thin.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:24 IST
CM Pushkar Dhami is my younger brother: Uttarakhand minister Harak Rawat
  • Country:
  • India

Putting to rest speculation about his resignation, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Sunday said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is his younger brother who has always stood by him through thick and thin.

In a video message, Rawat also said he prays that the BJP will return to power in the state with full majority after next year's assembly elections under Dhami's leadership.

The video came after Rawat held a six-hour meeting with Dhami at the latter's residence on Saturday night. The two had dinner together.

Speculation about Rawat's resignation began doing rounds on Friday after he walked out of a cabinet meeting in a huff.

Sources said Rawat left the meeting as he was angry that a proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar, his constituency, was not being cleared by the cabinet.

On Saturday, BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, who had been tasked with dissuading Rawat, said the minister's grievance had been addressed and no one was going anywhere.

In the video, Rawat said, ''Pushkar bhai is my younger brother who has always stood by me through thick and thin. I give him my blessings as an elder brother. I pray that under his leadership, the BJP comes to power again in the state with full majority.'' Dhami is working honestly for the people and the remote hilly areas of the state in a non-partisan manner, he said.

''In him, the state has for the first time got a chief minister whose heart is full of sympathy for the poor, the youth and women,'' the minister added.

Before meeting Rawat on Saturday, Dhami had said the minister's grievance was a ''family matter'' and it would be resolved by sitting together.

Dhami has accepted Rawat's proposal for a medical college in Kotdwar and agreed to release the first instalment of Rs 20 crore for the project on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021