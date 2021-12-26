Left Menu

Such great heroes of social justice will always be source of inspiration: Rahul on Tutu's demise

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 15:41 IST
Such great heroes of social justice will always be source of inspiration: Rahul on Tutu's demise
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and said such great heroes of social justice will always be a ''source of inspiration to all of us across the world''.

Tutu, who fought for racial justice and LGBT rights and was a retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.

''My condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a champion of the anti-apartheid movement and a Gandhian,'' Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

''Such great heroes of social justice will always be a source of inspiration to all of us across the world,'' the former Congress chief said.

