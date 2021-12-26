Nadda gives victory mantra for upcoming polls: BJP U'khand Chief

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand chief Madan Kaushik on Sunday said that party national President Jagat Prakash Nadda gave a victory mantra - 'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta' - for upcoming assembly polls in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-12-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 16:53 IST
BJP Uttarakhand chief Madan Kaushik speaking to media on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Uttarakhand chief Madan Kaushik on Sunday said that party national President Jagat Prakash Nadda gave a victory mantra - 'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta' - for upcoming assembly polls in the state. Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with the party workers at Madhuban Hotel in Dehradun regarding the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to ANI, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said, "Nadda Ji has given a victory mantra 'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta' for the upcoming assembly elections. There was discussion about winning elections and doing development works in the states." Kaushik informed that JP Nadda also gave instructions to the workers during the interaction.

Earlier on December 24, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had informed that a total of 11,647 polling booths have been made, out of which, 100 booths will be run by women during the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

