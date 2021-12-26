'Goons making an exodus under Yogi government': Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said criminals in Uttar Pradesh are making an exodus now, while earlier it was common man who was forced to flee by them. Shah praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his governance saying people were not afraid anymore to send their children to school. ''Earlier, the law and order situation was so bad, people used to hesitate in sending their children to schools. But in five years of Yogi Adityanath government, all goons have made an exodus from UP,'' he said while addressing a 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Kasganj here. The union minister also accused the BSP and the SP of playing caste politics and not working for development when they governed the state.

Speaking about the recently inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Shah said the holy site used to wear a "deserted" look, before it was beautified under the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion, the BJP leader also remembered former state chief minister Kalyan Singh saying the victory of the party in 2014, 2017, and 2019 would not have been possible without his advice. Singh died in Lucknow on August 21 at the age of 89.

He was a prominent backward caste leader and a Hindutva icon.

Kasganj district comes under Etah parliamentary constituency and is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by Rajveer Singh, Kalyan Singh's son.

''It was Kalyan Singh, who first spoke about good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Kalyan Singh was the first to speak about the backward class people in Uttar Pradesh, and it was he who gave rights to the people of the backward castes,'' Shah said. He also said it was Kalyan Singh who resigned from his chief minister post within hours of demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

Speaking on the Ram Temple, he asked those who gathered whether they would vote for the same people who fired at 'kar sevaks'.

The reference was made to the Mulayam Singh government's decision to open fire at kar sevaks who had gathered near the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in 1990.

Shah's tour to Kasganj is part of the campaign which will cover more than 140 constituencies in the poll-bound state, party sources said.

Keeping caste equations in mind, each programme will be attended by people from three OBC-dominated constituencies, two urban constituencies, one scheduled caste-dominated constituency and one minority-dominated constituency, they said.

