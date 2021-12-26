Left Menu

Thousands of women participate in marathon organised by Congress in UP's Jhansi

Thousands of women in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi participated in a marathon race organised by Congress on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-12-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 17:36 IST
Thousands of women participate in marathon organised by Congress in UP's Jhansi
Visuals from marathon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of women in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi participated in a marathon race organised by Congress on Sunday. The marathon is a part of Congress' poll campaign 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' focusing on women in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly elections are due next year.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government did not give permission for the marathon in Lucknow. She said that girls from Jhansi have sent the message that they will not tolerate such moves by the state government.

In a tweet, she shared a video of girls running in a marathon in Jhansi. Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Yogi Adityanath sir, you talk anti-women......like about controlling girls. That's why you didn't allow girls' marathon in Lucknow. Girls of Jhansi have sent you a message that girls will not tolerate, will fight for their rights. If you can rally, girls will run too."

On December 8, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rolled out 'women's manifesto' with a bunch of promises. Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Priyanka said, "Women empowerment is possible only when women get equal rights and get respect. Congress is committed to give equal rights and respect to women power."

While reading out the manifesto, she said, "Will make education accessible to daughters by giving them smartphones and electronic scooters on an educational basis. Congress will fulfill the promise made with daughters. Congress will make the education of daughters accessible." The Congress leader had lauded the party's policies towards women empowerment.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021