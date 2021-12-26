Left Menu

MVA leaders meet Maha Guv at Raj Bhavan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 17:40 IST
MVA leaders meet Maha Guv at Raj Bhavan
A delegation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders in Maharashtra, including Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

While the reason for the meeting remains unannounced as yet, the schedule of the election to the post of Assembly speaker is likely during the ongoing winter session of the Legislature, which is slated to end on December 28.

The Governor, incidentally, is yet to approve 12 names given by the state government for nomination to the Legislative Council through his quota.

While Shinde is part of the Shiv Sena, Thorat is from the Congress and Bhujbal from the NCP.

The Sena, Congress and NCP are the three main constituents of the MVA led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

