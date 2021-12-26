Left Menu

SKM not going to contest election: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and he was not going to join politics. Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election. After four months, we will see who has gone and who has done what, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-12-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 17:56 IST
SKM not going to contest election: Rakesh Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and he was not going to join politics. The comment was made in context of farmers' organisations creating a political front to contest Punjab elections due in February. Asked about his stance on Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, also due in February, he said he will speak on it after the model code of conduct comes into force.

He, however, said farmers will be in the role of king maker in UP. "Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election. Some people had gone there 'on leave' for four months, someone is playing cards, someone is roaming... what can we do? After four months, we will see who has gone and who has done what," he said. "We are holding a meeting on the 15th and we will talk about this then," Tikait told reporters when asked about the farmers group forming a political front in Punjab.

He also alleged inaction on part of the BJP in the incidence of mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur allegedly by son of Ajay Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021