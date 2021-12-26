SKM not going to contest election: Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election and he was not going to join politics. The comment was made in context of farmers' organisations creating a political front to contest Punjab elections due in February. Asked about his stance on Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, also due in February, he said he will speak on it after the model code of conduct comes into force.

He, however, said farmers will be in the role of king maker in UP. "Samyukt Kisan Morcha is not contesting any election. Some people had gone there 'on leave' for four months, someone is playing cards, someone is roaming... what can we do? After four months, we will see who has gone and who has done what," he said. "We are holding a meeting on the 15th and we will talk about this then," Tikait told reporters when asked about the farmers group forming a political front in Punjab.

He also alleged inaction on part of the BJP in the incidence of mowing down of farmers in Lakhimpur allegedly by son of Ajay Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home.

