Channi pays obeisance at gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb), Dec 26 (9PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on the second day of the annual 'Shaheedi Sabha'.

The 'Shaheedi Sabha' was dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's two younger sons Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri.

The CM said the martyrdom of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh's younger sons and Mata Gujri, Guru Teg Bahadur's wife, is unparalleled in the history of mankind.

He said he came here to pay homage to the great martyrs.

The elder sons of Guru Sahib were martyred at Sri Chamkaur Sahib and younger ones at Fatehgarh Sahib, Channi said, explaining the reason for the connection between the two places.

He said the state government has decided to link both these places as a mark of respect to the martyrs. The Hoshiarpur main road till Sri Chamkaur Sahib beyond the GT Road, Sirhind would be interconnected and the circuit has been named as Mata Gujri Ji Marg. Besides, a letter has been written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord it the status of the national highway, said the CM.

He further said a memorial of martyr Baba Sangat Singh would be established at Fatehgarh Sahib. Channi said Baba Sangat Singh was martyred at Sri Chamkaur Sahib by the Mughals who mistook him to be Guru Gobind Singh and his body was brought here from Sri Chamkaur Sahib.

