Anguished by demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, says Vice-Prez Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed anguish at the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu while recalling his non-violent struggle against apartheid.

Tutu, who fought for racial justice and LGBT rights and was a retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.

''Anguished by the demise of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. An apostle of peace and a champion of human rights, Archbishop Tutu will always be remembered for his non-violent struggle against apartheid in South Africa,'' the Vice-President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

The vice-president extended his deepest condolences to the family and admirers of the retired archbishop of Cape Town across the world.

