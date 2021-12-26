PM Modi took progressive steps for health of women, children: Nadda

Left Menu

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken progressive steps for the better health of women and children.

26-12-2021
BJP National President JP Nadda, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and State party president Madan Kaushik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken progressive steps for the better health of women and children. Nadda chaired a meeting with party leaders in Dehradun ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present in this meeting.

Speaking at the event, Nadda said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a very progressive step towards the better health of women and children. The public's gratitude motivates us to do better, under the leadership of PM Modi." Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State party president Madan Kaushik listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Madan Kaushik said that party national President Jagat Prakash Nadda gave a victory mantra-- 'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta' -- for upcoming assembly polls in the state. Earlier on December 24, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had informed that a total of 11,647 polling booths have been made, out of which, 100 booths will be run by women during the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

