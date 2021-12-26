BJP stalled development in Haryana, says Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that the BJP government in the state neither introduced any developmental work here nor carried forward the schemes approved by the previous government.

Hooda was addressing the outreach programme, 'Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh', organised by Congress MLAs in the district -- Aftab Ahmed, Mohammad Ilyas and Maman Khan.

The former chief minister said his family has an old and emotional connect with Nuh. “In 1947, my father Ranbir Singh Hooda once brought Mahatma Gandhi to the region. During the freedom movement, a large number of locals sacrificed their lives for the country. Whatever I was able to do for this place as the chief minister, it was my responsibility,” he said.

Slamming the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government, he said, ''The BJP government neither launched any developmental work on its own nor did it take forward our projects.'' Hooda promised to fulfill the long-pending demands such as a railway line to Nuh, a university and developing the canal, if his party returned to power. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda alleged that the incumbent government had derailed the process of development in the region and the entire state.

“Before 2014, Haryana topped the list of states in per capita income, per capita investment, respect for farmers and sports persons, agricultural productivity, schemes for the benefit of the poor and in employment opportunitis. Today, it tops in parameters such as unemployment, crime, atrocities on farmers and corruption. ''We take a pledge that we will not rest until Haryana is put back on the path of development, and brotherhood and prosperity is fully established,” he said.

