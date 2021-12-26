Left Menu

JP Nadda's visit has inspired us to do better: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda's visit to the state has inspired the party workers.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:16 IST
JP Nadda's visit has inspired us to do better: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda's visit to the state has inspired the party workers.

Speaking to the media here in Dehradun, Dhami said, "JP Nadda's visit is very important to us. Many seatings are being done with different workers and assembly in-charges on Sunday. His visit has inspired us to do better."

Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra had informed that a total of 11,647 polling booths have been made, out of which, 100 booths will be run by women during the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021