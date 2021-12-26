Left Menu

AAP declares 15 more candidates for Punjab polls

Punjab has 117 Assembly seats The announcement was made by party leader Raghav Chadha on his Twitter handle.From Rupnagar, the party gave ticket to Dinesh Chadha.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-12-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 19:18 IST
AAP declares 15 more candidates for Punjab polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday declared 15 more candidates for next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

It is the fourth list of the party and with this the total number of candidates announced by it so far reached 73. Punjab has 117 Assembly seats The announcement was made by party leader Raghav Chadha on his Twitter handle.

From Rupnagar, the party gave ticket to Dinesh Chadha. Currently, Amarjit Singh Sandoa is AAP's MLA from this constituency.

Sandoa in December 2020 had rejoined AAP, a year and half after defecting to the ruling Congress.

According to the list, Ranjit Singh Rana will contest from Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna. Hakam Singh will contest from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Central.

Amandeep Singh will fight from Balluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021